Nigerian singer Davido on Monday night broke the internet after he began the traditional marriage rites for his long-term lover and girlfriend, Chioma.

Concise News learned that Davido visited Chioma’s family for the introduction ceremony and did not hesitate to share the good news on social media.

He posted a photo of the event on Twitter with an a wedding and champagne emoji at the end, captioning it, “First of all Introduction.”

The marriage is set to take place in a yet-to-announced date in 2020 and tagged #Chivido2020.

First of all INTRODUCTION 🎊🥂🍾👰🏾🤵🏾 pic.twitter.com/T04pEBkIfz — Davido (@iam_Davido) September 2, 2019

Fans also took time to congratulate the Osun-born artiste as seen below:

Congratulations boo 😍😍 — Chineze (Ex Mrs Walcott 😢 Ozil’s bae💖 (@Amchizzy) September 2, 2019

Nice fam bro…

Stay blessed — Anonymous🚫🚷☣ (@Samkulzzy3) September 2, 2019

The Adelekes have got deep rooted love for Igbo women. Congratulations, David. — Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) September 2, 2019

Congrat my brother — Akinkunle (@Akinkunle9) September 2, 2019

Congratulations boss — pappychulo🚫🚫 (@DejiAdediran) September 2, 2019

Aye! Congrats David ❤️❤️❤️ — Dami Perry🌹 (@damiofthesouth) September 2, 2019

God will see you through — LAWAL ABIODUN (@GilloHush) September 2, 2019

Davido Stuns Ivory Coast

A massive turnout was recorded at the burial of Ivorian musical act DJ Arafat with Nigeria’s award-winning-star Davido performing.

DJ Arafat died on Monday, August 12, in Abidjan following motorcycle accident on Sunday night, after the artiste’s motorcycle crashed into a car driven by a Radio Côte d’Ivoire journalist.

On hearing the news of the Ivorian singer’s death, Davido mourned the deceased on his Twitter handle, saying: “RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU!”,

Davido, who was known to be close to Dj Arafat, honoured his late friend by giving a stellar performance as he shut down a stadium in Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d’Ivoire.