Nigerian singer Davido surprised his fans on Monday with the news of traditional marriage rites for his long-term lover and girlfriend, Chioma.

Concise News learned that Davido visited Chioma’s family for the introduction ceremony and did not hesitate to share the good news on social media.

Meanwhile, many fans of the singer have overtime doubted the possibility of the relationship to stand a test of time.

Davido has however, informed his fans to get their attires ready ahead of their wedding in 2020.

Below are some stunning photos of the celebrity couple.