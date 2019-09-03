A military court in Burkina Faso has jailed two generals for masterminding a short-lived coup in 2015 against the interim government that took over after the removal of former President Blaise Compaoré, Concise News reports.

It was gathered that Gen Gilbert Diendéré was convicted on charges of murder and harming state security and handed a 20-year prison term, while Gen Djibril Bassolé, accused of treason, was given a jail sentence of 10 years.

The two military leaders, who were loyal to Mr Compaoré, were already in jail.

Mr Compaoré’s 27-year rule ended in October 2014 after a wave of popular protests in reaction to plans to change the constitution to allow him to stand for re-election.