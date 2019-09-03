The Department of State Services (DSS) over the weekend stopped Ifeanyi Ejiofor and lawyer to pro-Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu from attending an event, Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that this happened in Nnewi, Anambra during the Anaedoonline 1st year Anniversary Lecture.

According to a former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode who revealed this, the DSS said they had orders from Abuja to stop the Ejiofor from attending the event.

“As I was about to enter the hall to deliver my speech at the Anaedoonline 1st year Anniversary Lecture in Nnewi, Anambra state yesterday my lawyer and a member of my delegation, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor, and I were approached by the DSS and told that he must not attend the event,” FFK said.

“They said that if he insisted on attending the occassion with me the venue would be sealed up and the entire event would be stopped and not allowed to hold.

“They said they had orders from Abuja to stop him from attending because, apart from being my lawyer, he is also the lawyer to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

“I was shocked. This was a clear case of not just persecution but also guilt by association. I wondered whether being a lawyer to my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu or to IPOB was now a crime?”

Meanwhile, the leader of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka has said that some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) threatened to kill him because he cautioned them against attacking prominent Nigerians abroad, Concise News reports.

Onwuka, in a statement on Sunday, however said IPOB can only continue to issue threat against President Muhammadu Buhari on the cyber space as they “cannot touch” the Nigerian President because he possess a diplomatic passport.

“It is a wrong strategy for anyone to go to Japan under the pretext of arresting Buhari. I feel ashamed when I read what is happening in Japan.

“People should be very careful, that is why the Zionists are talking about diplomacy. People should stop doing things that will make the international community see us as violent people. It is very dangerous.

“These people should focus on what is achievable; going to Germany to attack Ike Ekweremadu is just mocking yourself. The Fulani are the ones holding us down not Ekweremadu.”