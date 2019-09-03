Leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has condemned the alleged fresh xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Concise News reports that Kanu while unapologetic about his Biafra stance, described the reported assaults as “shameful”.

He writes on his known Twitter handle on Tuesday: “I condemn in totality the xenophobic attacks in South Africa. Even as I seek #BiafraExit from Nigeria, I rise in defence of ALL victims of this shameful carnage, and I demand an immediate stop to it. As usual, The Jubril Cabal is silent, the victims belong to the hated 5%.”

It would be recalled that South Africans began fresh attacks, looting and burning of businesses and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

This online news medium reported yesterday that the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA), Adetola Olubaj, said that the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg where a building was set ablaze by a mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals,” he said.

“But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest,’’ he said in a statement made available in Lagos.

“Late in the evening of Sunday, September 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses.’’

Meanwhile, the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Bobby Monroe, on Tuesday, said that reports of attacks in his country are not xenophobic.

Responding to a summon by the West African country at a media briefing with Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Monroe described the attacks as ‘sporadic acts of violence’ adding that businesses belonging to other South Africans were also affected in the violence.