Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lovebirds, Ike and Mercy have opened up on their reasons for nominating Venita for possible eviction, Concise News reports.

Recall that Biggie had on Monday announced that the nomination process will not be in groups but individually.

Mercy and Ike, surprisingly nominated Venita.

Speaking during her diary session with Biggie, Mercy said: “Last week Venita was angry that Ike did not save her with his ‘veto power.’ So when she survived yesterday’s eviction, she told me she would ‘slay Ike before me.’

According to her, “Ike is more deadly than me, although she is my friend I put her up because she wants to play games with me.”

Ike, while speaking with Biggie said he had nominated Venita because he sees her as a competitor.

He said: “ Venita is my friend in the house but I nominated her because I consider her a competitor especially when it comes to challenges and games.”