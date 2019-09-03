Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) gangster Ike has revealed that he needs a psychiatrist while still in the brother house, Concise News reports.

Making the revelation on Monday September 3, Ike demanded that Biggie give him the chance to see a psychiatric doctor.

Ike’s request is coming as a result of the anger he vents on fellow housemates.

According to him, “I need to see a psychiatrist I need to check my temper and sort out anger issues.”

Granting his request, Biggie noted that having anger and temper issues was part of life experiences.