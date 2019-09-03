Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) lovebirds, Ike and Mercy have made record to emerge this week’s winners of Head of House challenge, Concise News reports.

This week’s challenge saw housemates throw small balls into a lineup of cups filled with water, with three attempts for each housemate in every round.

All housemates made it to the second round of the game except Diane and Frodd.

At the end, only Elozonam, Ike, Mercy and Omashola made it to the third one.

The fourth one saw Omashola out. After 4 more rounds, it remained Ike and Mercy, making them the winners.

Biggie gave them the option of a shared HOH tenure but only one of them could have immunity so they had to discuss between themselves.

Mercy gave up the immunity to Ike, with this he earned himself the immunity privilege for the week, while he and Mercy won 250 Bet9ja coins each. They decided to share the bedroom privilege with each other.