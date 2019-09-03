Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top BBNaija 2019 headlines for today Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Housemate and London metropolitan police Khafi has disclosed how her love interest, Gedoni’s exit helped step up her game, Concise News understands. Speaking during her diary session with Biggie on Sunday, September 2, Khafi said even though Gedoni’s eviction came as a shock to her, it was an avenue for her to buckle up as the competition gets hotter.

One of the most talked about Big brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates Mercy seems to have taken up the role of a relationship counselor, Concise News understands. Shortly after the Sunday live eviction show, Elozonam engaged in chat with Mercy, lamenting how Diane had been giving him signs that he should keep to himself.

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Seyi has won this week’s veto power game of chance, Concise News reports. This makes it the second time Seyi will receive the Veto Power badge in the Big Brother House.

38-year-old model and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Omashola has revealed that Venita is a snake, Concise News reports. Omashola made the revelation during his Diary session with Biggie on Sunday.

