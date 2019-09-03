Jackye BBNaija 2019 Housemate
Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Jackye has revealed the names of guys that asked her out during her stay in the pepper dem house, Concise News understands.

Jackye was evicted from the big brother house on August 25 for having the lowest number of votes.

In an interview she granted after her eviction, revealed that the male housemates were more than three.

According to the former housemate, Omashola, Jeff and Frodd were among the Male housemates.

She, however, refused to mention the other guys.

Watch the interview below