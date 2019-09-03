After weeks of break from the usual nomination procedure, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates on Monday put up their members for possible eviction, Concise News.

Big Brother changed the nomination process after Mercy and Ike emerged the heads of house.

Recall that nomination process has been in groups since the division of house.

According to their nominations, the housemates up for possible eviction this week are Venita, Omashola, Frodd, Khafi and Elozonam.

However, Seyi, being the veto power holder with the power to save and replace a housemate, saved and replaced himself with Khafi.

Here is how the housemates voted:

Seyi – Mercy and Frodd

Mercy– Omashola and Venita

Frodd– Omashola and Elozonam

Omashola– Elozonam and Diane

Tacha– Mercy and Frodd

Khafi– Venita and Elozonam

Mike– Frodd and Seyi

Ike – Venita and Khafi

Venita-Frodd and Khafi

Diane– Omashola and Venita

Elozonam– Seyi and Mike

Cindy– Diane and Seyi