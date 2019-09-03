After weeks of break from the usual nomination procedure, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates on Monday put up their members for possible eviction, Concise News.
Big Brother changed the nomination process after Mercy and Ike emerged the heads of house.
Recall that nomination process has been in groups since the division of house.
According to their nominations, the housemates up for possible eviction this week are Venita, Omashola, Frodd, Khafi and Elozonam.
However, Seyi, being the veto power holder with the power to save and replace a housemate, saved and replaced himself with Khafi.
Here is how the housemates voted:
Seyi – Mercy and Frodd
Mercy– Omashola and Venita
Frodd– Omashola and Elozonam
Omashola– Elozonam and Diane
Tacha– Mercy and Frodd
Khafi– Venita and Elozonam
Mike– Frodd and Seyi
Ike – Venita and Khafi
Venita-Frodd and Khafi
Diane– Omashola and Venita
Elozonam– Seyi and Mike
Cindy– Diane and Seyi