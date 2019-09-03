The Troops of the Nigerian Army in Lafiya Dole on Tuesday said it has arrested four Boko Haram insurgents’ logistics suppliers in Borno State, Concise News report.

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi disclosed this during the destruction of four vehicles and essential commodities seized from the insurgents in Maiduguri.

NAN reports that Adeniyi decried the nonchalant attitude of some traders and commercial vehicle operators who supplied and transported logistics to the insurgents.

“There are no petrol stations in the Sambisa Forest, Algarno, Baga, and Gwoza; the logistics sustaining the insurgents is coming from Maiduguri, Damaturu and other settlements.

“Some commercial vehicle operators fabricated their tanks to a 200-liter capacity, to enable them to supply and sell petrol to the insurgents at the rate of N245 per liter.

“Troops at checkpoints arrested four vehicles on their way to deliver a large consignment of logistics to the insurgents in the hinterland.

“The insurgency will have stopped if not for the people who patronize them; our effort is to arrest illegal business aiding the insurgency.

“Boko Haram logicians will neither be tolerated nor ignored, anybody who engages or allow his vehicle to transport insurgents’ logistics would be prosecuted because you are part of them and an enemy of the state,” he said.

Adeniyi listed the items seized to include diesel concealed as palm oil; bread, grain, mats, sacks, motorcycle spare parts and items used by the insurgents to produce Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

He called on the people and the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers to sensitize its members on the need to desist from transporting goods for the insurgents, warning that such vehicles would be seized and destroyed.

However, Concise News had earlier reports that three soldiers were killed while 8 others were injured after a shootout with the Boko Haram insurgents along the Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis.

It was learned that the shootout involved the Boko Haram insurgents and troops of the Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday.

While confirming the report, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa, said the troops returned “heavy volume of fire that neutralized countless number while a few escaped with gunshot wounds going by blood trails in the general area.”

“Sadly, during the encounter three of our gallant soldiers paid the supreme price while 8 other soldiers sustained injuries.

“The bodies of the fallen heroes and those that sustained injuries have since been evacuated. The wounded are being treated and are in stable condition. The highly motivated troops have continued combing the general area with a view to clear remnants of hiding terrorists,” Sagir Musa, said.