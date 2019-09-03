uk football pools fixtures games matches week 8 2019
Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is a compilation of the 2019 Week 9 UK football pools fixtures, games and EKO, LKO and panels for all matches across this weekend in all divisions.

It will be the international football weekend for this week’s pools fixtures and so no action in the Premier League.

Week 9 2019 UK Football Pools Results 

So, below are the fixtures for the Week 9 UK football pools:

WEEK 9 – UK 2019/2020 07-Sep-2019

# Advance Coupon Fixtures Result Status
1 Bolton (“V”) vs        (“V”) Bury Void Void
2 Bristol R.         Accrington
3 Coventry         Blackpool
4 Doncaster         Rotherham EKO
5 Fleetwood         Oxford Utd
6 Portsmouth (“P”) vs        (“P”) Southend Panel
7 Rochdale         Ipswich
8 Shrewsbury (“P”) vs        (“P”) Peterboro Panel
9 Sunderland (“P”) vs        (“P”) Burton A. Panel
10 Tranmere         Gillingham
11 Wycombe         Lincoln
12 Bradford C.         Northampton
13 Cambridge U.         Forest G.
14 Carlisle         Exeter
15 Cheltenham         Stevenage
16 Colchester         Walsall
17 Grimsby         Crewe
18 Leyton O.         Swindon
19 Macclesfield         Crawley
20 Mansfield         Scunthorpe
21 Morecambe         Salford C.
22 Newport Co.         Port Vale
23 Plymouth         Oldham
24 Aldershot         Barrow
25 Boreham W.         Dover
26 Bromley         Chesterfield
27 Chorley         Stockport
28 Ebbsfleet         Eastleigh
29 Fylde         Barnet
30 Halifax         Yeovil
31 Hartlepool         Woking LKO
32 Maidenhead         Dagenham
33 Solihull M.         Wrexham
34 Sutton Utd.         Notts Co.
35 Torquay         Harrogate
36 Alfreton         Curzon
37 Altrincham         Leamington
38 Blyth Sp.         Kidderminster
39 Armenia         Bosina Sunday
40 England         Bulgaria LKO
41 France         Albania LKO
42 Georgia         Denmark Sunday
43 Iceland         Moldova LKO
44 Kosovo         Czech R. EKO
45 Lithuania         Ukraine LKO
46 Romania         Malta Sunday
47 Serbia         Portugal LKO
48 Switzerland         Gibraltar Sunday
49 Turkey         Andorra LKO