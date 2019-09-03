Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has voiced out on death threats she received for revealing that Mercy Johnson attacked her spiritually and physically.

Concise News earlier reported that actress Sonia Ogiri in an Instagram post tagged ‘healing process’ alleged that Johnson brought her much pain in the industry.

Consenting to Ogiri’s claims, Okorie alleged that Mercy Johnson “did worse things to her and even fought her spiritually and physically.”

Okorie wrote “She did worse than that to me and I confronted her and she started fighting me spiritually and physically, oil dey my head small small witches no reach Abeg.”

Hours after then, Okorie shared a screenshot of message she received for claiming Johnson attacked her.

The message reads “Angela hmmm you have bite the wrong meat accusing mercy Johnson of attacking you spiritually i give you seven days to go back and apologise for your lies or else your son will die”

Captioning the screenshot, the light-skinned actress wrote a long prayer against the death threat.