The presidency has condemned the attack on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa, calling for the intervention of the African Union (AU).

Concise News understands that the Presidential Aide on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Abike Dabiri-Erewa said this on Monday.

There were viral videos on Monday which showed widespread attacks on Nigerians and their businesses in South Africa.

According to the President of the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) Adetola Olubajo, the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg when a building was set ablaze by an angry mob.

“The mob also looted several shops that were around the vicinity suspected to be owned by foreign nationals,” he told NAN. “But the Police later dispersed the mob and made some arrest,

“Late in the evening of Sunday, Sept. 1, a group of violent locals suspected to be Zulu hostel dwellers besieged Jules Street in Malvern, Johannesburg looted and burned shops/businesses.”

He added that, “some businesses owned by foreign nationals were looted in Germiston on Sunday evening. A Nigerian-owned Internet Café and computer accessories business was among the looted shops in Germiston.

“When I got the sad news late yesterday (Sunday) evening, I immediately informed the Police in Jeppestown but lots of damage had been done already.

“The means of livelihood of people were looted and destroyed by fire overnight which have left many Nigerians traumatised.

“Nigerian-owned businesses were seriously affected. A car sales business owned by a Nigerian were among the several businesses set ablaze over the night.

While reacting to the incident, Dabiri described it as said, adding that, she, however, cannot verify some of the videos.

”Sad, reports from South Africa attacking foreigners. I can’t verify most of the videos. However,whatever decisions to be taken now can only be at the Ministerial level,” she tweeted.

”AU intervention may be crucial. This is not what we should be doing to ourselves as Africans.”