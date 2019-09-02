Bishop David Oyedepo has released the Winners’ Chapel September 2019 prophetic focus for members of the church, Concise News reports.

As with the custom of the Winners’ Chapel, every new month comes with a prophetic focus.

In a statement by the church and obtained by Concise News, the September 2019 prophetic focus is JESUS CHRIST THE HEALER IS HERE.

It enjoined members of the Winners’ Chapel which is known as the Living Faith Church, also, to expect all manners of healing in September.

“Dominion greetings in Jesus’ name. I believe that everyone of us must have had definite encounters with the Word on the subject of the Covenant of Financial Fortune in the course of the month of August 2019,” the statement from the church noted.

“My prayer is that each one’s encounter shall last for a lifetime and I also pray that the Giving Grace that launches men into realms of financial fortune shall rest upon each of us, all the days of our life. Amen.

“But what is the Lord saying to us in the Winners’ family for the month of September 2019?

“We understand from scriptures that the New Testament era is the era of instant manifestations.

“For instance, the word ‘Immediately’ occurs 55 times in the Bible, all of which are in the New Testament and most of which refer to healing and deliverance:

“A man full of leprosy was cleansed immediately: Matthew 13:8

A paralytic man rose up immediately: Mark 2:8-12

Blind Bartimaeus got his sight back instantly: Mark 10:48-52

The Centurion’s servant was made whole that self-same hour: Matthew 8:8-13

The woman with the issue of blood had the flow of blood ceased immediately: Luke 8:44

All of the above is apart from several other instances where the word ‘Instant’ or ‘immediate’ clearly implies. Remember it is written;

“Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it. Say not unto thy neighbour, Go, and come again, and tomorrow I will give; when thou hast it by thee.” – Proverbs 3:27-28.

“It is in the power of Christ to heal you today; He will not ask you to come back tomorrow. He will not be more powerful or compassionate tomorrow than He is today. Remember, He is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8).

“Furthermore, we saw the continuation of Jesus’ instant healing ministry in the ministry of the Apostles:

“The crippled man at the Beautiful Gate received instant perfect healing: Acts 3:16

We saw Peter’s shadow emitting instant healing virtue: Acts 5:16.”

It added that “We also saw instant healing miracles in the ministry of Paul: Acts 14:8-10

Every Church service is an appointment with Jesus Christ our saviour, healer, deliverer, the glory and the lifter of our head (Hebrews 12:22-24, Matthew 11:28-29).

“I see Jesus Christ the Great Physician coming to tabernacle with us this month in particular, with His healing ministry, healing all manners of sickness and all manners of disease among the people (Matthew 4:23).

“It shall be a month of divine visitations, resulting in diverse instant healings. It shall be a month of celebration of victory over all manner of sickness and disease.

“Therefore, the prophetic focus for the month of September 2019 is:

“JESUS CHRIST THE HEALER IS HERE – Matthew 4:23.”