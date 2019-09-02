Controversial rapper Curtis James Jackson III better known as 50 Cent, has declared that Chris Brown is better than King of pop Michael Jackson.

In the now deleted Instagram post, 50 Cent pointed out the numbers of singles sold by Brown, which has made him the 7th highest selling artist for singles in the US.

In the caption, 50 Cent criticized Jackson over his alleged child molestation crime.

He wrote“CHRIS BROWN HAS SOLD 69.5 MILLION SINGLES IN THE US, MAKING HIM THE 7TH BEST SELLING SINGLES ARTIST OF ALL TIME. HE HAS NOW TOTAL 100M RIAA CERTIFIED UNITS!”

“CB BETTER [THAN] MJ TO ME NOW. I CANT BELIEVE MIKE WANTED TO TOUCH THE LITTLE BOYS BOOTY. WHAT THE F**K MAN.”