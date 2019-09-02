What Nigerian Military Need From Us - Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday, called on Nigerians to support the military and other security agencies with prayers in their task of addressing security challenges in the country.

Concise News reports that Adeboye made the call at his monthly telecast message, with the theme “Our True Shield and Defence”, via the church’s television at the Redemption Camp, Ogun State.

The prayer for the security agencies was coming against the backdrop of the spate of kidnapping, banditry and insurgency in the country.

The military has been at the forefront of quelling the Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North-East, while insecurity in other parts of the country is also being tackled.

Adeboye expressed concern over the feelings by a section of Nigerians that the security agencies were not doing enough to curtail insecurity, saying that they were doing their best..

He, however, said that Nigerians should acknowledge the fact that the security operatives too had their limitations which could also have adverse effect on their operations.

The general overseer chided those who were in the habit of criticising the military, adding that they should rather pray for them to be able to curtail insecurity so that the country could be at peace.

“Some of us, all we know is to criticise the military, but we need to know that they too are human beings like us and they have their limitations. What we should do is to continue to pray for them so that they can record success in their operations,” Adeboye said.

The renowned cleric said that God was about to deal with the invincible enemies of Nigeria.

Earlier, the respected preacher stated that he supported the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement issue.

“CAN must do everything possible to let the world know that CAN is one. Whatever the CAN president says is the final,” he said.

CAN had told President Muhammadu Buhari to discard the planned RUGA scheme.