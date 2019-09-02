Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has criticised the arrest of popular cross-dresser Okuneye Idris better known as Bobrisky.

Concise News earlier reported that Bobrisky was arrested on his 28th birthday and the venue for the celebration was sealed by the Lagos Police command on August 31.

Condemning the move, Olunloyo said the news was a devastating one, while noting that freedom of speech was no longer guaranteed in Nigeria.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote “This young man a cross-dresser once said he’s my biggest fan an invitation was sent to me to attend his all white party”

” On my way back to my place to get ready to go to Lekki, I was told his birthday was cancelled and he was arrested.”

“WY WAS BOBRISKY ARRESTED? I’m an investigative Journalist and Activist!! Can someone tell me where they took him and what crime he committed. Him and Runsewe had been at it back and forth.”

We need freedom of speech and expression as outlined in the Constitution. Our civil rights matter more than human rights. Pls let me know more. Post on my comments. First it was Naira arrested on his birthday May 10th 2019, next BOBRISKY. It is not fair. I need people to speak up on what happened.”

Recall that Bobrisky recently slammed the Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, for describing him as ‘a national disgrace’

Reacting to Runsewe’s comments, Bobrisky said the DG’s level was below his.

“I heard someone in the govt talked about me few days ago. Please tell him [sic] am waiting for him, is then he will know i roll with with [sic] his boss in the government not someone in [sic] his level,” Bobrisky said.