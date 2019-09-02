Singer Jidenna has shared his views about the 2019 Big Brother Naija reality show, Concise News reports.

Jidenna said BBNaija was an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa, applauding all the efforts put into it.

The artiste, who performed during last Sunday’s live eviction show, BBNaija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he was a fan of the reality show.

Jidenna said: “BBNaija show is an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa.

“All the work put into it is amazing and inspiring. I saw a lot of hard work in the backstage and I was impressed with the decor in the house.”