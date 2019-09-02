U.S Open: Serena Advances To Last Eight Despite Ankle Injury
Serena Williams lost to Pliskova (Image courtesy AFP)

Serena Williams advanced to the last eight of US Open despite suffering an ankle injury as she needed a medical time out on Sunday to defeat Petra Martic, Concise News reports.

Williams fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

She eventually defeated the 28-year-old Croatian 6-3 6-4  after she got treatment on her ankle during the changeover and appeared to be fine, smacking 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Williams blasted her fourth ace on match point to see off Martic to set up a meeting against Wang Qiang of China for the first time.