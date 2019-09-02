Serena Williams advanced to the last eight of US Open despite suffering an ankle injury as she needed a medical time out on Sunday to defeat Petra Martic, Concise News reports.

Williams fell to the court at 2-2 in the second set after charging to the net to hit a volley that sailed long.

She eventually defeated the 28-year-old Croatian 6-3 6-4 after she got treatment on her ankle during the changeover and appeared to be fine, smacking 38 winners on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium court.

Williams blasted her fourth ace on match point to see off Martic to set up a meeting against Wang Qiang of China for the first time.