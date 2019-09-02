Roger Federer cruised in style to the last eight as he destroyed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 on Sunday, Concise News reports.

Federer keeps his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title alive as he outclassed Belgian in a speedy 80 minutes on a sunny day at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old Swiss third seed fired 35 winners and 10 aces to set up a meeting with Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Federer was at his best when it mattered most, converting nine of his 10 break point opportunities

Goffin put up a fantastic performance at the beginning of the tie as he broke Federer to take a 2-1 lead in the first set but the Swiss broke back in the next game and cruised to the finish line.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic, one of the favourites has pulled out of the competition due to a shoulder injury.

Djokovic title defence came to an end as he suffered a shoulder injury which forced him out of his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka.

“The pain was constant for weeks now. Some days higher, some days with less intensity, and obviously taking different stuff to kill the pain instantly,” said Djokovic, who has won the U.S. Open three times.

“Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

“It’s a long road ahead hopefully for me,” he said. “I hope I can play for many more years. I’m planning to. I mean, I don’t see an end behind the corner at all.

“Now it’s a matter of keeping my body and mind in shape and trying to still peak at these kind of events that are majors and that are the most significant in our sport.”

Djokovic was off the pace in a lacklustre first set against three-times Grand Slam champion Wawrinka but seemed to right the ship in the second when he took a 4-1 lead.

But a determined Wawrinka, with his serve clicking, fought his way back and twice held to love en route to taking the set for a 2-0 lead.

Wawrinka, who had not faced Djokovic since beating him in the 2016 U.S. Open final, said he could see his opponent was struggling but did his best to focus on his own game.

“For sure I could see some little thing that he was in trouble,” said Wawrinka, who will face Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals.

“But I was most likely, most of the time, focused on myself because I know how well he can fight. I know how well he can come back. Doesn’t matter how he’s feeling on the court, and that’s what I was focusing on.”