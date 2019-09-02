Nigerian star Kelechi Nwakali has teamed up with Spanish Segunda Division side, SD Huesca in a permanent deal from Arsenal, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the London club revealed this in a statement on Monday where it noted that the deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.

“The Nigeria international joined us in 2016 after captaining his country at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player,” the Gunners added.

“Kelechi spent the first half of the 2017/18 season on loan at VVV Venlo in the Eredivisie, before joining MW Maastricht.

“During these two loan spells he made 30 appearances. Last season, he spent time on loan with Porto in the Portuguese Premiera Liga.

“We would like to wish Kelechi all the best for the future. The deal is subject to the completion of regulatory processes.”

Leganes Land Another Nigerian

As clubs intensify activities in the current transfer window, Nigeria youth star, Success Makanjuola has completed his transfer to Leganes where he will link up compatriots, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Concise News understands that Makanjuola rejected offers from English, German and French clubs to put pen to paper with the Madrid-based club in the Spanish La Liga.

Earlier, this online news medium reported that 18 year old Makanjuola is close to joining the European side.

Fidelis Chime, a London-based Nigerian football agent revealed to Complete Sports, “Success Makanjuola’s registration has now finished. He is going to Kenneth Omeruo’s club. My partner, Oscar Rodriguez showed me all the documents.

Speaking further, Chime said: “He is signed to Leganes in Spain and all that is remaining is for the club to make an official announcement.”

It would be recalled that Makanjuola featured for Nigeria at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco where the Flying Eagles lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso in the final on Friday.

The Water FC of Abuja winger made a notable contribution to the team despite losing the gold medal and was also outstanding for Paul Aigbogun’s side at the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Makanjuola’s manager, Nureni Makanjuola, said the development and future of his ward is the reason they agreed to sign up with Leganes.

Leganes showed us serious commitment to have Success in their squad and for me, the development of the player is what is very paramount at the moment and not money.

“Everything is done and dusted, we have agreed on terms with Leganes, we chose Leganes in order to develop his career from there.”