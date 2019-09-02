As clubs intensify activities in the current transfer window, Nigeria youth star, Success Makanjuola has completed his transfer to Leganes where he will link up compatriots, Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem.

Concise News understands that Makanjuola rejected offers from English, German and French clubs to put pen to paper with the Madrid-based club in the Spanish La Liga.

Fidelis Chime, a London-based Nigerian football agent revealed to Complete Sports, “Success Makanjuola’s registration has now finished. He is going to Kenneth Omeruo’s club. My partner, Oscar Rodriguez showed me all the documents.

Speaking further, Chime said: “He is signed to Leganes in Spain and all that is remaining is for the club to make an official announcement.”

It would be recalled that Makanjuola featured for Nigeria at the 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco where the Flying Eagles lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso in the final on Friday.

The Water FC of Abuja winger made a notable contribution to the team despite losing the gold medal and was also outstanding for Paul Aigbogun’s side at the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup.

Makanjuola’s manager, Nureni Makanjuola, said the development and future of his ward is the reason they agreed to sign up with Leganes.

“Leganes showed us serious commitment to have Success in their squad and for me, the development of the player is what is very paramount at the moment and not money.

“Everything is done and dusted, we have agreed on terms with Leganes, we chose Leganes in order to develop his career from there.”