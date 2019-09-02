Toyin Lawani, Pretty Mike Go Nude In 'Adam & Eve' Photo shoot

Fashion entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani and Night club owner, Pretty Mike have raised a topic of conversation over the internet after releasing nude pictures of themselves together.

The duo in a promotional post for “Kolaqalagbo,” posed nude during an Adam and Eve inspired photoshoot.

In one of the photos, Toyin is seen hugging Pretty Mike, with her bare boobs against his chest.

They, however, used leaves to prevent their private parts from touching.

See photos:

In recent times, the controversial entrepreneur was spotted to have uploaded a video of herself twerking without pants.

The celebrity stylist was seen whining her waist as she regarded herself as one who plays a lot.

In the video, the stylist, who revealed she was waiting for a spa session, was without any underwear while she was lying on the bed.

Before then, the entrepreneur was in the news for calling out men who have been sliding into the direct message of her daughter’s Instagram.

She took screenshots of the men who sent in messages, said a few persons believed the girl was the one running her Instagram page.

According to her, she opened the account in the name of her daughter and has since been receiving messages from people who say they want to know her some more.

Also, she sometimes ago through her social media revealed that she would be getting married to three men when clock forty.

She said this on Instagram, as she questioned double standards that allow men to marry multiple wives but frowns at women doing same.

The mother of two says she will build houses for each of her husbands and there will be the main house where the men will meet her when it’s their turn.