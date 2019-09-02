Teams in Spain, France and Germany except England are hoping to fortify their squad before the European transfer window closes today as fans anticipate, hope their teams will complete probable signings before midnight.

It is the final chance for teams in Europe to make any big-name alterations.

However, clubs such as Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all expected to have last-ditch attempts to sign some of Europe’s top talent.

Players such as Neymar, Christian Eriksen and Mario Mandzukic could all take the opportunity to make a move before the window closes as they’ve all been heavily linked away from their current clubs.

Concise News will take a look at top 5 possible transfers that could happen by the time the window shuts today

Jerome Boateng – Bayern Munich to Juventus

Bayern’s veteran defender could be on his way out of the club after eight years in Germany.

According to Christian Faulk of Bild, the 30-year-old is on the verge of joining Juventus .

Juve reportedly have already made contact due to the injury to Giorgio Chiellini.

Mario Mandzukic – Juventus to Bayern Munich

The 33-year-old Croatian has seen his game time deteriorate in Turin and could move on before the window closes.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, a return to Bayern Munich could be a viable option for the striker.

Schira took to Twitter stating: “#Juventus works to find accommodation for Mario #Mandzukic: Paratici offered him to #Barcelona for (Juan) Miranda, but the Croatian would like to return to #BayernMunchen.”

Emre Can – Juventus to PSG

The Germany international has had a difficult start to life under new boss Maurizio Sarri, with the Italian preferring the likes of experienced Sami Khedira and Blaise Matuidi to the 25-year-old.

That has opened up the possibility for Can to move on with PSG interested in his signature.

If Can was to depart from Turin, he would so after just one season.

Neymar – PSG to Barcelona

Neymar has been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital, with the Brazilian indicating his desire to return to Spain.

The 27-year-old is wanted back at Barcelona, the club he left two years ago, with reports saying he would most likely make the return throughout the summer,

Barca have been working hard to get a deal over the line this summer but stumbling blocks could halt their progress.

Christian Eriksen – Spurs to Real Madrid/PSG

Eriksen’s future at Spurs has been up in the air over the summer, with moves away being linked to the talented Dane.

The 27-year-old has not to committed his long-term future to the club and could leave on a free next summer.

However, PSG have lined up the playmaker as a replacement for Neymar once he leaves, with Real Madrid also keen on his signature.