The world football governing body, FIFA, has revealed the final list of hopefuls for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019.

Concise News reports that the lists were unveiled at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan on Monday.

The English Premier League (EPL) dominates the top men’s awards, with four of the six finalists for The Best Men’s Player and Coach awards plying their trade in England.

UEFA Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk is joined by his own coach at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, as well as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in the top six.

Two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the top three for the fourth year running, while Lionel Messi – named the world’s top player five times – is once more named among the top trio.

Winners for every category will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at the Teatro all Scala in Milan on Monday 23 September.

The Best FIFA Football Awards finalists in full

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus

Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona

Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women’s Player

Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais

Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach

Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool

Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) – Tottenham Hotspur

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach

Jill Ellis (USA) – USA national team

Phil Neville (ENG) – England national team

Sarina Wiegman (NED) – Netherlands national team

FIFA Fan Award

Silvia Grecco (BRA)

Netherlands Fans at the Women’s World Cup (NED)

Justo Sánchez (URU)

The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper

Alisson (BRA) – Liverpool

Ederson (BRA) – Manchester City

Marc-André ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona

The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper

Christiane Endler (CHI) – Paris Saint-Germain

Hedvig Lindahl (SWE) – Chelsea / Wolfsburg

Sari van Veenendaal (NED) – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid

FIFA Puskás Award

Lionel Messi (ARG) – Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)

Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) – River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (10 February 2019)

Dániel Zsóri (HUN) – Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)