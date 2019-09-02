The world football governing body, FIFA, has revealed the final list of hopefuls for The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019.
Concise News reports that the lists were unveiled at the iconic San Siro stadium in Milan on Monday.
The English Premier League (EPL) dominates the top men’s awards, with four of the six finalists for The Best Men’s Player and Coach awards plying their trade in England.
UEFA Champions League winner Virgil van Dijk is joined by his own coach at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, as well as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino in the top six.
Two-time The Best FIFA Men’s Player Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the top three for the fourth year running, while Lionel Messi – named the world’s top player five times – is once more named among the top trio.
Winners for every category will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony at the Teatro all Scala in Milan on Monday 23 September.
The Best FIFA Football Awards finalists in full
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Cristiano Ronaldo (POR) – Juventus
Lionel Messi (ARG) – FC Barcelona
Virgil van Dijk (NED) – Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Lucy Bronze (ENG) – Olympique Lyonnais
Alex Morgan (USA) – Orlando Pride
Megan Rapinoe (USA) – Reign FC
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach
Pep Guardiola (ESP) – Manchester City
Jurgen Klopp (GER) – Liverpool
Mauricio Pochettino (ARG) – Tottenham Hotspur
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach
Jill Ellis (USA) – USA national team
Phil Neville (ENG) – England national team
Sarina Wiegman (NED) – Netherlands national team
FIFA Fan Award
Silvia Grecco (BRA)
Netherlands Fans at the Women’s World Cup (NED)
Justo Sánchez (URU)
The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper
Alisson (BRA) – Liverpool
Ederson (BRA) – Manchester City
Marc-André ter Stegen (GER) – FC Barcelona
The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper
Christiane Endler (CHI) – Paris Saint-Germain
Hedvig Lindahl (SWE) – Chelsea / Wolfsburg
Sari van Veenendaal (NED) – Arsenal / Atletico Madrid
FIFA Puskás Award
Lionel Messi (ARG) – Real Betis v FC Barcelona [La Liga] (17 March 2019)
Juan Fernando Quintero (COL) – River Plate v Racing Club [Argentinian Superliga] (10 February 2019)
Dániel Zsóri (HUN) – Debrecen FC v Ferencváros TC [Nemzeti Bajnoskag I] (16 February 2019)