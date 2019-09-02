TB Joshua's SCOAN Reacts To Presidential Aide Sack After Testimony In Church (Video)

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has released a clip to play down the controversy associated with the testimony shared by a Sierra Leonean government official named Fatmata Edna Kargbo – the Chief Protocol Officer of President Julius Maada Bio – at The Synagogue led by T.B. Joshua.

Concise News reports that Kargbo’s testimony of ‘God’s blessings in her life’ after visiting Joshua’s church in Lagos, Nigeria, sparked public concern in Sierra Leone.

She was invited for questioning by Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission after insinuations were rife at the speed of her apparent rise in wealth.

Subsequently, she was tentatively relieved of her duties by the Presidency.

However, Joshua’s television channel, Emmanuel TV, released the video of Kargbo’s actual testimony, which she shared on Sunday 21st July 2019.

According to Kargbo, after visiting SCOAN – “the house I constructed for 10 years without finishing – in exactly 14 years, I was able to complete it through the grace of God!”

A letter from then President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma to Joshua, requesting his assistance in the nation to battle Ebola, is revealed, alongside a donation of $50,000 to Sierra Leone and 4,000 bottles of ‘Anointing Water’ to help curb the spread of the disease.

Relief materials were sent in a private jet chartered to the tune of $50,000 – and the regions where the ‘water’ reached were later said to be declared Ebola-free.

Although most media reports claimed Kargbo had been ‘sacked’ from her job, a statement from the presidential office indicated she had only been placed on leave pending the outcome of the corruption investigation.

Meanwhile, at the SCOAN Sunday Live Service, Prophet T.B. Joshua delivered messages of prophecy to people.

Mass Prayer was held as Pastor Joshua unleashed bondage-shattering prayers.

There was a particular case of a 29 year old woman from Botswana, who for 19 years, an evil spirit made her to enjoy the taste of raw meat.

But over the weekend, she received her deliverance and her taste buds returned to how God designed them, according to SCOAN.

Watch the video of the controversial Sierra Leonean presidential aide below: