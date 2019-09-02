Squash: History Made As Nigeria's Iguodala Brothers Join PSA

Nigerian youngsters, Desmond Iguodala and Clinton Iguodala of Headwaters Squash Academy have finally joined the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

Concise News reports that the younger Iguodala, Clinton, who is just 15, thus becomes the youngest ever Nigerian entrant into the PSA.

The duo had been tipped to join the PSA as far back as March, but everything is now official as they are now jointly ranked No.580 alongside Chamberlain Squash Open 2017 winner, Tom Ford and co. according to the latest PSA World rankings.

History-maker Clinton is a formidable player in the nation’s under-16 category while Desmond is probably the most-prized asset of the noble Headwaters Squash Academy, Lagos.

Desmond – now a senior player – is one of the two pioneer pupils of Headwaters Squash Academy – the other being Biodun Adigun.

Although, tennis was his initial interest, he was wooed into the game of squash by Technical Director and Head coach of Headwaters Squash Academy, Seun Peters.

Among his achievements are runners-up at the 2018 Obasanjo National Open (U-19), runners-up at the 2013 U-16 South-West tournament and national U-19 champion at the 2015 Bi-Courtney Squash Championship.

The brothers, this online news medium understands, are presently in Abuja for the trials in respect of the Men’s World Squash Team Championship holding in Washington DC, United States later this year.

The trial, happening at the Squash Courts, Package B, National Stadium, Abuja which started on yesterday Sunday ends next Sunday, 8th of September, 2019.

The Iguodala brothers join the likes of Babatunde Ajagbe, Adewale Amao, Adegoke Onaopemipo, Yemisi Olatunji and Busayo Olatunji on the PSA.