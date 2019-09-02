Liverpool kept hold of top spot along with their 100 per cent record by beating Burnley on Saturday evening in the Premier League last weekend.

On their part, Manchester United failed to bounce back from a shock 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace by drawing 1-1 with 10-man Southampton in Saturday’s early kick-off.

While Chelsea were held 2-2 by Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge as youngster Tammy Abraham increased his number of goals with a brace.

Arsenal Survive Tottenham Scare At Emirates

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette scored fight-back goals to help Arsenal play out a pulsating 2-2 draw with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. It was an exciting moment in the Premier League as Arsenal roared back from 2-0 down at home.

A dominant 3-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor – a club-record 13th consecutive league victory saw Liverpool move back to the top of the Premier League table. Chris Wood was unfortunate to deflect Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross beyond his own goalkeeper in the 33rd minute and Sadio Mane doubled the lead soon after.

Chelsea were forced to another draw at home on Saturday after Sheffield United staged a spirited second-half fightback to pick up a deserved 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge. After falling behind to Tammy Abraham’s first-half double (19 and 43), the Blades responded with great confidence and character after the break.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinged his team’s 1-1 draw with Southampton on poor finishing as the Red Devils failed to win after three straight matches. Jannik Vestergaard’s powerful header gave 10-man Southampton a point after Daniel James had put Solskjaer’s charges in front at St Mary’s.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that Sadio Mane’s angry reaction to his substitution at Burnley wasn’t down to the fact that he had just been taken off. “Sadio Mane is an emotional guy, we are all individuals,” he told Sky Sports. “Something went not like he wanted, it is not the substitution. We will clarify it in the dressing room.”

EPL Matchday 4 Results

Southampton 1 – 1 Man United

Chelsea 2 – 2 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 1 – 0 Aston Villa

Leicester City 3 – 1 Bournemouth

Man City 4 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1 – 1 Watford

West Ham United 2 – 0 Norwich City

Burnley 0 – 3 Liverpool

Everton 3 – 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal 2 – 2 Tottenham Hotspur

English Premier League (EPL) Table After Matchday 4

Pos Team P W D L GD Pts 1 Liverpool 4 4 0 0 9 12 2 Man City 4 3 1 0 11 10 3 Leicester City 4 2 2 0 3 8 4 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 0 7 5 Crystal Palace 4 2 1 1 1 7 6 Everton 4 2 1 1 0 7 7 West Ham 4 2 1 1 -1 7 8 Man Utd 4 1 2 1 3 5 9 Tottenham 4 1 2 1 1 5 10 Sheffield Utd 4 1 2 1 0 5 11 Chelsea 4 1 2 1 -3 5 12 Burnley 4 1 1 2 -1 4 13 Southampton 4 1 1 2 -2 4 14 Newcastle 4 1 1 2 -2 4 15 Bournemouth 4 1 1 2 -3 4 16 Brighton 4 1 1 2 -3 4 17 Wolves 4 0 3 0 -1 3 18 Aston Villa 4 1 0 4 -2 3 19 Norwich 4 1 0 3 -4 3 20 Watford 4 0 1 3 -6 1

EPL Top Scorers After Matchday 4

EPL top scorers

Player Goals Assists

Sergio Agüero

Man City 6 1

Teemu Pukki

Norwich 5 1

Raheem Sterling

Man City 5 0

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea 4 0

Ashley Barnes

Burnley 4 0

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 3 2

Jamie Vardy

Leicester 3 1

Sébastien Haller

West Ham 3 0