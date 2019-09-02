The Katsina State Police Command on Monday said that it has repelled an attack carried out by armed bandits on Tashar Kadanya village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The command revealed that it attacked the bandits in a gun duel which led to the hoodlums to have a dialogue with their heels.

Concise News reports that the Police Spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the incident in a press statement issued to newsmen in the state on Monday, disclosed that no life was lost, added that it chased the bandits out of the village.

According to Isah, ten rustled cows were recovered from the bandits. No injury or loss of life. The community is safe.

The spokesperson said: “Today (Monday) 2/09/2019 at about 03:00hrs, bandits in their numbers attacked Tashar Kadanya village, Batsari LGA of Katsina state.

“DPO Batsari led Operation Puff Adder to the scene and arrived timely. They engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and chased them out of the village.

“Ten rustled cows were recovered from the bandits. No injury or loss of life. The community is safe.

“Patrols around other villages is vigorously intensified to proactively prevent any untoward situation,” SP Isah said.

Recall that Senator Dan Musa appealed Federal Government to intervene in Katsina security situation, which the bandits have been penetrating the President’s home town.

The former Deputy Senate President Mamman Abubakar Dan Musa called on President Muhammad Buhari to urgently rescue Katsina state from the grip of bandits.

Concise News understands that Mamman, who made the call while addressing reporters in his house on Wednesday, said the security situation, particularly in three local Government areas in the state – Batsari, Safana, and Danmusa – has seriously degenerated into everyday attacks.

He said that the security agencies in the state have failed to curtail the challenges, Therefore he wants the FG to take up the case in order to find a lasting solution to the constant attack.

He said: “Buhari knows Mamman very well and he knows I don’t talk nonsense, and that I am a fighter of justice and human rights. In 1960, I led a demonstration while as a student of Katsina teachers college against injustice and inhumanity and now that the security in the state has deteriorated, we cannot continue to keep quiet.

“You the press should tell the truth. Recall that the Northern Governors on the first of this month granted amnesty to the bandits with conditions, it was not a blanket amnesty, but it was targeted at the bandits who carry arms. A few days later, they are yet to comply and the situation has escalated.

“It appeared that the amnesty has even become a license for them to intensify criminal attacks against hapless citizens, especially farmers.”

He warned that as the rainy season sets in, the situation is becoming precarious and that famine may set in.