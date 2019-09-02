Phyno Teams Up Duncan Mighty To Serve 'What I See'

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, popularly called Phyno, has delivered a captivating new number titled “What I See”.

Concise News understands that the record features Port Harcourt first son, Duncan Mighty and it is off his forthcoming album ”Deal With It” set to drop on September 4th, 2019.

Azubuike is a Nigerian rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer.

He started his musical career as a producer in 2003.

He is renowned for rapping in the Igbo language. His debut studio album, “No Guts No Glory,” was released in 2014.