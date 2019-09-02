The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Governorship Electoral Appeal Panel ahead of the governorship primaries in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd), announced this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) approved the appointment of a five-member electoral committee each for the September 3 governorship primaries in the two states.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in exercise of its powers under the Electoral Guidelines for Primary Elections of our party, has approved the appointment of the following party members to serve on the Special State Congress Electoral Committee and Gubernatorial Electoral Appeal Panel for Bayelsa and Kogi States Governorship Primary Election, scheduled for Tuesday, September 03, 2019 at Yenagoa, Bayelsa and Lokoja, Kogi States respectively,” the statement said.

The committee for the primaries in Bayelsa is headed by Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, while its members are Ude Chukwu, Mohammed Ibrahim, Binta Ojoma, and Ajibola Muraina (secretary).

On the other hand, the committee in Kogi has Adamawa State Governor, Ahmed Fintiri, as chairman and Senator Biodun Olujimi, Richard Olieh, Ejiofor Onyia, and Eyitayo Jegede (Secretary).

Akobundu also disclosed that the PDP national leadership appointed an Electoral Appeal Panel for the primaries in both states.

The 24-man committee is lead by the party’s national chairman, Mr Uche Secondus, with Senator Umaru Tsauri as secretary.