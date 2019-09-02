The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for his failure to take decisive steps to address the security challenges in the country.

The party says it is completely inexcusable that President Buhari has failed to organize his parade and articulate a decisive and operable strategy to effectively end violence in our nation.

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the main opposition challenged the Federal Government to urgently stop the killing of innocent citizens and guarantee a stable, peaceful and secure nation.

The statement read, “The PDP notes with dismay that the Buhari Presidency only stops at issuing condemnations, publishing commiserations and embarking on condolence visits with empty assurances, but takes no definite steps to address the situation and bring culprits to book.

“At most, Presidency officials sit in the safety and comfort of Aso Rock to task state governors and traditional rulers, without concrete security measures to rout perpetrators.”

The PDP alleged that the Presidency was resorting to propaganda and false performance indices rather than seeking help and patriotic counsel from well-meaning Nigerians to address the challenges.

It, however, called on Nigerians to be fervent in prayer and commended the military and other security agencies for their efforts in securing the country.