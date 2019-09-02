Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has shared a shocking moment she had with her husband Captain Matthew Ekeinde.

Concise News understands that the moment was romantic, so she could not help but share it so as to prove a point to her followers.

According to Omotola, she thought her hubby was complimenting her, but she was surprised to hear that the sweet words were not meant for her.

The pilot had regarded someone as “sexy”, after she had dressed up for an event, only for her to find out that he was only referring to himself and not her.

Omotola wrote, “Last Night before I left for @officialwaje ‘s Event, he stepped behind me (he had just come in from his flight) and said “Damn you’re so sexy” I said you already know this… in my usual Shakara way … I flicked my hair from @vannitudeshair …

“He then said… just look at you … Damn Matthew you’re Sexy! 😶😨🤦‍♀️

“It immediately showed me something… it doesn’t matter who is Beside you, Around you, in front of you… if you’re truly confident and believe in yourself … surely you are the winner.

“This week, Go confident! #thecaptain and #thediva.”