CD Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo has pulled out of the Super Eagles friendly with Ukraine due to the processing of his work permit in Spain.

Concise News earlier reported that Injury had ruled out Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from the friendly scheduled for September 10 in Dnipro.

Omeruo, who recently completed a permanent move to the Spanish side from Chelsea said, “Yes, it is true I will not be part of the match because my work permit is still in process here in Spain.

“It is an important process I need to get done for me to continue to play in the Spanish La Liga and also concentrate more on my game. So, I will miss the match against Ukraine.

“All the same, I wish my team mates the best of luck in the match.”

Leganes have got off to a poor start in the new season after losing their first three matches, but Omeruo told SCORENigeria they will bounce back in no time.

“We are having a rough start to the season having lost three matches now, but we are hopeful we will fight back,” he said.

“Last season, we also started slowly before we picked up the momentum that got us to a comfortable position on the table.

“I believe in my team and I know we will certainly pick up the challenge and get back to winning games.”