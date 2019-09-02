The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun on Monday approved the immediate recruitment of resident doctors at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in the state.

Concise News gathered that Governor Abiodun ordered that advertisement should also be rolled out in all departments with a shortage of manpower.

Abiodun in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said the recruitment exercise became necessary based on the recommendations submitted by a nine-man administrative panel chaired by Dr. Yemi Onabowale.

The governor had expressed displeasure over the state of the tertiary hospital when he visited it last June with a promise to return its past glory.

Abiodun had during the inauguration of the panel charged them to assess the operational modalities of the hospital, and to suggest how to improve the standard in tandem with an acceptable universal standard for medical training, research, and tertiary health care services.

Concise understands that Governor Abiodun on Sunday decried over what he described as “the deplorable condition” of OOUTH in Sagamu.

Abiodun, who went on an inspection tour of the hospital, expressed shock at the state of facilities in the health institution, calling for urgent attention.

The governor said that many of the medical equipment were obsolete and non-functional.

He also noted that odour from the mortuary had pervaded many parts of the hospital premises due to lack of maintenance,

Speaking in an interview with journalists after the inspection, Abiodun explained that the visit was informed by reports he got from his recent meeting with heads of medical institutions in the state.

He, however, promised to quickly intervene with a view to restoring the lost glory of the institution and to reposition it for better services.

‘This new administration attaches high importance to the health sector and we cannot fold our arms while the only teaching hospital in the state continues to degenerate.

” I don’t see how this place can produce good doctors; we shall go back to the drawing board.

“This place is sub-standard. This hospital is in a depressing state. We shall improve the facilities and work on the personnel.

” I am putting up a team that will swing into action as soon as I get the final report from the Medical Director of the institution and we shall restore the lost glory of this hospital,” he said.