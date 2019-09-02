Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, September 2nd, 2019.

A Northern Coalition Group has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari government to safeguard the country’s corporate existence, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the CNG said this following skepticism about the country’s unity.

The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) has berated the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu for ordering the arrest of all Shiite leaders in the country, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the IMN in a statement on Sunday alleged that the President Muhammadu Buhari government is persecuting members of the group.

Three soldiers of the Nigerian Army have been killed while 8 others have been injured after a shootout with the Boko Haram insurgents along the Monguno-Mairari-Gajiram axis. Concise News understands that the shootout involved the Boko Haram insurgents and troops of the Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole attached to Super Camp Monguno on Friday.

4. N-Power Beneficiaries Cry Out Over Non-payment Of August Allowance

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have rued the delayed payment of the August 2019 allowance by handlers of the scheme, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme have not paid the August 2019 allowance even a day into September.

The Labour Party Ogun State Chapter has accused Dapo Abiodun and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of cooking up a fake letter of disqualification from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). According to the LP, this was with the view to undermining the Party pleadings before the highest court.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in the 2019 general elections in Abia state, Alex Otti, has said Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has weaponized hunger and poverty against the people of the State.

Concise News reports that Otti said this in a press statement through his Media Assistant, Ferdinand Ekeoma, in Aba on Sunday evening.

The Governor Nyesom Wike Government has berated the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje over plans to drag the Rivers leader to court. Concise News understands that Ganduje had threatened to take Wike’s government to court over the alleged demolition of a mosque in Rivers State.

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied the allegation that he had ignored his people after a heavy flood in Daura community, Katsina State. Daura was hit by massive floods last week with the people claiming that Buhari abandoned them.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not signing a new contract with the Premier League side despite his foiled transfer to Real Madrid this summer, Concise News reports. This news medium understands that Pogba had pushed for a move to Spain this summer but the deal could not materialise as United blocked it.

One of the housemates of the 2019 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija 2019) Esther has been evicted from the show on Sunday, Concise News reports. Esther is the 13th person to leave the house since the show started on June 30.

