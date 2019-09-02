Nigerian actor and convener of ‘shomo age mi’ Abiola Kazeem better known as Jigan baba oja has survived a car crash on Sunday September 1.

Concise News understands that the accident occurred at an undisclosed federal road with ‘pot holes, no light’.

Sharing the news of his survival on his Instagram handle, the actor wrote “thank you Allah I will forever be grateful oh lord ! And my instinct didn’t want to step out of my house today but am happy that I am alive”

“On federal government road no light big pothole ! Plenty trailers with no light Please drive carefully on Naija road to the guys that rescued me Allah bless you guys ! my car writeoff”

Jigan baba oja is a comic actor in the yoruba movie industry, who became more popular with the trend of his slogan, ‘sho mo age mi’ (do you know my age) a question that comes with beating.