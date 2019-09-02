N-Power: “No Shortcuts To Enrolment”, Presidential Aide Tells Nigerians

As the Federal Government keep on with the N-Power programme, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment, Mrs Maryam Uwais says the National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has ensured of a level playing field for all Nigerians in the execution of the Social intervention Programmes SIPs of the Nigerian Government.

Concise News reports that speaking in Kaduna while addressing Course 2 participants of the Kasshim Ibrahim Fellowship, a mentorship programme designed to groom future leaders in Nigeria, Uwais said structures have since been put in place to ensure that those who benefit from the various components of the social intervention programmes are captured based on merit.

She told the group of budding leaders drawn from various parts of the country that gone are the days when a privileged few in the society benefited from a government empowerment initiative designed to reach out to the poor.

“All applicants are encouraged to engage with the processes in place if they need a job.

“The programmes are open to everybody. You don’t need to know anybody to get enrolled into N-Power, for instance.

“Same procedure applies to the cash transfer program and other components.

“We have done similar programs in the past but such efforts were not as effective because the drivers at the time did not establish mechanisms and structures that aim at targeting the poorest of the poor”

The presidential adviser revealed that the process of developing a reliable Social Register in each State of the federation (and the FCT) is ongoing, noting that well-trained people are being sent to the various communities to identify the socio-economic needs of the people based on their circumstances and peculiarities.

Recounting the huge impact the SIPs are making on the beneficiaries, Mrs Uwais notes with delight that for the first time in a long while, a government in Nigeria has consistently budgeted definite amounts of money for its poor and vulnerable citizens, irrespective of their party affiliations and ethno-religious differences.

“Poverty doesn’t know culture, party affiliation; it doesn’t know ethnicity or religion.

“Majority of Nigerians who are poor don’t even have voters card or know what is happening in the political circles.

“But government has a responsibility to each and every one of them.

“You need to see how beneficiaries appreciate what we are doing.

“A woman came with a big bag to collect just ten thousand naira. When we asked why, she told us she hasn’t had such an amount of money before and needed to be sure she could carry her money home, after payment.

“The cash transfer programme goes beyond cash payments, as community facilitators, who are staff within the LGAs, are trained to visit them every week, to teach them how to form savings groups, life skills, sanitation, nutrition and hygiene.

“Indeed, due to the fact that the mentoring and support is embedded within the communities, we have confirmed that these beneficiaries have so far saved over N500 million, and are investing their energy and monies in productive activities such as farming, animal husbandry, poultry farming and rehabilitating community infrastructure”

Uwais, a legal luminary had earlier shared her life experiences with the participants, urging them to always strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

She admonished them to rise above ethnic and religious sentiments and at all times put country first as they prepare to take up leadership responsibilities.

Mallam Nasir El Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor thanked Mrs Uwais for honouring the invitation to speak to the young ones, describing her as a woman of great conscience and one of the few accomplished women in Northern Nigeria, who has made outstanding contributions towards humanitarian efforts and social justice in the country.

The Kasshim Ibrahim Fellowship, a brainchild of Governor El Rufai, is a nonpartisan initiative with a mission to raise the next generation of leaders and prepare them for leadership through mentorship and a long period of exposure to the work environment.