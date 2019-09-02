Welcome to the latest N-power news headlines update for today, Monday, 2nd September, 2019, on Concise News.

1. N-Power Issues Major Update On IBM Jumpstart Competition

N-Power has told those selected for the IBM Jumpstart Competition to get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage, Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that N-Power announced this in a tweet on Sunday where it said the IBM Jumpstart Competition has reached its design thinking phase.

“Hi Guys,” the scheme wrote on its official handle, “Remember this IBM Jumpstart Competition for N-Power, we are at the design thinking phase.

“Many of you who participated have been contacted, so please learn how to pair with other participants and get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage.”

2. N-Power Beneficiaries Cry Out Over Non-payment Of August Allowance

Beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme have rued the delayed payment of the August 2019 allowance by handlers of the scheme, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that the N-Power scheme have not paid the August 2019 allowance even a day into September.

The beneficiaries had to wait until the 16th of August to be paid their July allowance by N-Power.

Some participants in the scheme had alleged that the N-Power scheme was biased against Muslims.

And it seems the delay in the payment of the N-Power allowance has now become a recurrent thing.

Beneficiaries of the scheme stormed its official social media platform to lament the non-payment of the allowance for August.

