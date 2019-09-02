N-Power has told those selected for the IBM Jumpstart Competition to get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage, Concise News reports.
Concise News learned that N-Power announced this in a tweet on Sunday where it said the IBM Jumpstart Competition has reached its design thinking phase.
“Hi Guys,” the scheme wrote on its official handle, “Remember this IBM Jumpstart Competition for N-Power, we are at the design thinking phase.
“Many of you who participated have been contacted, so please learn how to pair with other participants and get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage.”
Hi Guys,
Remember this IBM Jumpstart Competition for N-Power, we are at the design thinking phase.
Many of you who participated have been contacted, so please learn how to pair with other participants and get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage.#NPowerNG
— N-Power (@npower_ng) September 1, 2019
About IBM Jumpstart Competition N-Power
- Enable Nigerian citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities with the knowledge and tools to innovate, and design, develop, and launch their own digital solutions.
- Enable vital skills development needed to transform Nigeria to the next level of productivity and efficiency
- Enable N-Power volunteers to learn on the IBM platform
The competition is designed for:
- All Volunteers on the N-Health, N-Teach and N-Agro streams
- Volunteers registered on the IBM-DNA platform
- Volunteers in the first and second batch of the N-Power program
- Volunteers register on the IBM DNA by following Links on the N-Power Portal to Start Learning and Earning Badges.
- Learners with the highest number of Badges each week (in the case where there are multiple winners, the ‘Learning Hours’ takes preference) win the weekly cash prize and volunteers are selected from the poll of Top learners for the Final Stage of the Competition.
- The competitors will present their solutions in an organised program where their ideas will be judged by selected judges.
- Winners would be selected and awarded.