N-Power has told those selected for the IBM Jumpstart Competition to get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage, Concise News reports.

Concise News learned that N-Power announced this in a tweet on Sunday where it said the IBM Jumpstart Competition has reached its design thinking phase.

“Hi Guys,” the scheme wrote on its official handle, “Remember this IBM Jumpstart Competition for N-Power, we are at the design thinking phase.

“Many of you who participated have been contacted, so please learn how to pair with other participants and get ready for the Competitive Pitching stage.”

About IBM Jumpstart Competition N-Power

Competition Objectives:

The competition aims to:

Enable Nigerian citizens, entrepreneurs, and communities with the knowledge and tools to innovate, and design, develop, and launch their own digital solutions. Enable vital skills development needed to transform Nigeria to the next level of productivity and efficiency Enable N-Power volunteers to learn on the IBM platform

How to Participate:

The competition is designed for:

All Volunteers on the N-Health, N-Teach and N-Agro streams

Volunteers registered on the IBM-DNA platform

Volunteers in the first and second batch of the N-Power program

Competition Process: