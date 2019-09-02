N-Power Beneficiary Grateful To Pres. Buhari (See Why)

A beneficiary of N-Power, Afolabi John is grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity the scheme has afforded him, as with the N-Build training he has received, he is now able to handle a full contract job on wiring – surface, conduit and trunking.

Concise News reports that N-Build is one of the components of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

It is an accelerated training and certification (Skills to Job) programme that engage and train 75,000 young unemployed Nigerians in order to build a new crop of skilled and highly competent workforce of technicians, artisans and service professionals.

John while speaking in a clip posted on the official Twitter page of the scheme on Monday expresses his delight.

He says: “My name is Afolabi John. I’m from Ondo state, from Ilaje Local Government.

“I’m into electrical wiring before. I have been practicing electrical maintenance, but I’m not too perfect.

“But I saw this N-Build as a privilege to me. I now applied in 2016.

“Later on, I was not selected. I thought that maybe I was not qualified.

“I applied for N-Teach again, they did not pick me.

“I don’t know that my name is on their platform.

“Later, I was selected in N-Build.

“So, as I started the programme, I saw that this is a great privilege for me, because I’ve been in the skill before. But now, I saw that it is a great privilege for me for having a free training programme.

“I thank God for this present government because now, I can handle a full contract job on wiring, both surface and conduit and trunking.

“Thank God for President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I hope this programme will continue for another set of people.

“I’m very happy for Mr President. God bless Mr President; God bless Nigeria; God bless Ondo state.”

Watch the video below: