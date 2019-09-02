MC Galaxy Dishes Another Tune, 'Asa Mbodo'

Mc Galaxy has dropped a brand new single tagged “Asa Mbodo” which was produced by MasterKraft, Concise News understands.

The song was Mixed By Selebobo (Mix Monsta) and Guitar By Fiokee.

The song is a follow up to his previously released ALIONA Remix featurin the Zanku Master, Zlatan Ibile.

Listen Audio:

The singer whose real name is Innocent Udeme Udofot is a Nigerian singer and songwriter who was born on 2nd of May.

He rose to fame after winning the Davido dance competition in 2012.

He released a single (ALIONA) on his BIRTHDAY 2nd May 2019.

He has worked with Tspize, Swizz Beatz, Uhuru and Shizzi.

MC Galaxy currently runs his own record label, MCG Entertainment.

On 19 March 2014, he released his first single, “Sekem”, under his label MCG Entertainment.

A music video for the song, directed by Patrick Ellis, was released on 23 June 2014.

The video went on to achieve over 4 million views on YouTube and a remix was released 2 years later featuring Swizz Beatz.