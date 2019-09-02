Many people have been injured as two buses belonging to the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Scheme on Monday collided at Asolo area of Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Concise News gathered that the accident which happened around 7:45 a.m. on Monday, has led to the build-up of traffic around the area.

It was also learned that eyewitnesses said many who were injured have been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), which shared photos from the accident scene on its official Twitter handle, efforts were being made to remove the vehicles from the road.

LASTMA tweeted, “An accident involving two high capacity buses on the BRT corridor at Asolo. Traffic building up both ways due to onlookers. Recovery already ongoing. Please be patient.”

This accident comes barely one week after several persons were injured after a trailer collided with a BRT vehicle in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The trailer going inwards Ikorodu skidded off the main carriageway and collided with the BRT.