Welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines update on Concise News for today, Monday September 2nd, 2019.

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu ‘Uncovers’ Sponsors Of Bandits

The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that northern leaders are sponsoring bandits, Concise News reports.

He also berated South East governors for not backing the group and working for its proscription.

Kanu’s pro-Biafra group was proscribed by the Federal Government in 2017 and tagged a terrorist group.

Operation Python Dance was also introduced in the South East in the same period leading to Kanu’s exile from Nigeria.

The South East governors had over the weekend said it was not part of the proscription of the group.

But IPOB’s Kanu has claimed that the Igbo governors are working in tandem with northern leaders against his group. Read more here.

IPOB Threatened To Kill Me, But This Is Why They Can’t Touch Buhari – Biafra Zionists Leader

The leader of the Biafra Zionists Federation (BZF), Benjamin Onwuka has said that some members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) threatened to kill him because he cautioned them against attacking prominent Nigerians abroad, Concise News reports.

Onwuka, in a statement on Sunday, however said IPOB can only continue to issue threat against President Muhammadu Buhari on the cyber space as they “cannot touch” the Nigerian President because he possess a diplomatic passport.

“It is a wrong strategy for anyone to go to Japan under the pretext of arresting Buhari. I feel ashamed when I read what is happening in Japan.

“People should be very careful, that is why the Zionists are talking about diplomacy. People should stop doing things that will make the international community see us as violent people. It is very dangerous. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines update on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.