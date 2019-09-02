Welcome to Concise News round-up of latest transfer news stories as many football clubs boost their squads to join the race this season.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not signing a new contract with the Premier League side despite his foiled transfer to Real Madrid this summer, Concise News reports.

This news medium understands that Pogba had pushed for a move to Spain this summer but the deal could not materialise as United blocked it.

The Premier League side slammed a whopping £180million asking price on the Frenchman.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said over the weekend after the 2-2 draw with Southampton that Pogba would be staying at Old Trafford this term.

The Old Trafford would want to sign him on a new long-term deal, with two years left on his present contract.

They can activate another 12 months on that deal, but were confident they could convince Pogba to sign fresh terms once the transfer speculation subsided.

However, the World Cup winner has resisted all efforts to make his pen a new deal and believes his future is with Real Madrid.

Barcelona have closed negotiation deal to sign Brazil star, Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), ESPN reports.

Concise News understands that the Spanish champions will resume the chasing deal of the Brazillian International next summer, Neymar Jr, who left the club in 2017.

Barca have been locked in talks with PSG for several weeks, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement term on the player deal.

In a Barcelona point of view, the LaLiga side were encouraged by Neymar’s eagerness to return to the Camp Nou and how he mounted pressure on the French club to let him go.

On the other hand, the PSG’s sporting director Leonardo, on Friday, said the club were still accessible to selling Neymar if Barca made an acceptable offer, but that none had arrived.

Meanwhile, with 48 hours to go until the window shuts, that is looking improbable.

Recall that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are ready to consider a loan deal for Neymar, hoping to get a replacement, according to Goal.com.

It was learnt that Neymar was yet to play for the Ligue 1 champions this season after his keen decision to leave the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have so far failed to land the Brazil international, with PSG looking to recover most of the €222million they paid to get the player two years ago.

PSG have also rejected any prospective cash-plus-players deal.

27-year-old Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has completed his move to Turkish side Besiktas on a season-long loan, Concise News reports.

The Egyptian international has been on the bench since the beginning of the season as he has fallen on the pecking order at Arsenal.

Elneny, only made eight Premier League appearances last season, and the loan arrival of Dani Ceballos along with the promotion of academy product Joe Willock have further diminished his chances of featuring at the Emirates.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in January 2016 and has made 89 appearances for the Gunners, the last of which came in the 3-1 win against Burnley on the final day of last season.

His departure comes on the same day that Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal completed a permanent move to Real Sociedad as Unai Emery looks to trim his squad before the European transfer window closes on Monday.

The Gunners signed Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney from Celtic earlier this summer, leaving Monreal surplus to requirements, with less than a year to run on his contract.