Manchester United star Paul Pogba is not signing a new contract with the Premier League side despite his foiled transfer to Real Madrid this summer, Concise News reports.

Pogba had pushed for a move to Spain this summer but the deal could not materialise as United blocked it.

The Premier League side slammed a whopping £180million asking price on the Frenchman.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said over the weekend after the 2-2 draw with Southampton that Pogba would be staying at Old Trafford this term.

Barcelona have closed negotiation to sign Brazilian star Neymar Jr from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), ESPN reports.

Concise News understands that the Spanish champions will resume the chasing of Neymar next summer.

Barca have been locked in talks with PSG for several weeks, but both clubs failed to reach an agreement.

The LaLiga side were encouraged by Neymar’s eagerness to return to the Camp Nou and how he mounted pressure on the French club to let him go.

On the other hand, PSG’s sporting director Leonardo said the club were still accessible to selling Neymar if Barca made an acceptable offer.

Meanwhile, with 48 hours to go until the window shuts, that is looking improbable.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has completed his move to Turkish side Besiktas on a season-long loan, Concise News reports.

The Egypt international has been on the bench since the beginning of the season as he has fallen on the pecking order at Arsenal.

Elneny only made eight Premier League appearances last season, and the loan arrival of Dani Ceballos along with the promotion of academy product Joe Willock have further diminished his chances of featuring for the club.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Swiss side FC Basel in January 2016 and has made 89 appearances for the Gunners, the last of which came in the 3-1 win against Burnley on the final day of last season.

His departure comes on the same day that Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal completed a permanent move to Real Sociedad as Unai Emery looks to trim his squad before the European transfer window closes on Monday.