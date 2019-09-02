The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has announced the partial closure of some sections of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Concise News reports that the agency, in a travel advisory released on Sunday, said the closure will commence on Monday, September 2 and last until October 31.

It explained that movement from Kara Bridge inward Berger would be sealed off while traffic would be diverted into the other part of the road going out of Lagos.

LASTMA noted that the road would be divided into two lanes, both ways and traffic would be divided back to the road going inward Lagos at Berger intersection which links River Valley Estate.

It, however, announced alternative routes for road users travelling in and out of Lagos, urging them to take advantage of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from/to Abeokuta, connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Other routes recommended by the agency are Sagamu-Ikorodu Road from/to Sagamu connecting through Sagamu Interchange from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, as well as Ijebu-Ode–Itoikin Road from/to Ijebu-Ode connecting from/to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Julius Berger, the company handling the construction of that section of the road, had previously announced plans to close the road in August.

However, the closure plans were postponed to accommodate travel plans made for the Muslim Eid-el-Kabir celebration and other religious activities scheduled around the period.

The area to be closed covers 1.4 kilometers of the 127.6-kilometer-long expressway connecting Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state and Lagos.

See the travel advisory released by LASTMA below: