A member of the House of Representatives from Kogi, Hon. David Zacharia says Governor Yahaya Bello of the state should be considered for another term to finish the capital and human development programmes across the state.

Concise News reports that Zacharia made this known in an interview while reacting to the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state in which Bello won.

Zacharia of the ruling APC, who represents Idah Federal Constituency in Kogi, said that Bello might not have performed as expected by some people, he did his best in office.

“Why the second term should be given to him is because we that are around him are trying to push him to do more of what he has done.

“It is not that he had performed more than any other person, but there is a process that the man is following and we want to give him a second chance to see what he can do more.

“There are many steps he has taken, we are watching and following to make sure he completes them,” he said.



Zacharia charged all the critics of Bello to come to the state and see the reality of things rather than depending on rumour.

The parliamentarian said that there were many problems in the state before Bello became governor and he had done a lot to address them.

Zacharia expressed satisfaction with the process of the APC governorship primary that handed Bello victory to become the candidate of the party in the state ahead of the November 16 election.

According to him, observers are satisfied and have testified that the normal procedure was followed during the primary.

Kogi APC governorship primaries fair, transparent – Rep. Halims

In related news, a member of the House of Representatives, Abdulahi Halims (APC-Kogi) has expressed satisfaction with the governorship primaries of the APC in Kogi which produced Governor Bello as the party’s standard bearer.

In an interview with NAN on Sunday in Abuja, Halims said that the process of the primary election was fair and transparent.

The lawmaker said that the election was very peaceful and that all the participants, including those who lost, were happy with the outcome of the exercise.

“It was very peaceful and everybody was happy. Even those who lost at the election were also happy because the process was transparent,” he said.

Contrary to the opinions of a section of the people of the state, Halims said that Bello had performed very well in the last four years.

The lawmaker said that in terms of good governance, security, empowerment and social infrastructure, the governor performed very well.

He said that Bello, had of recent, paid all the outstanding salaries of workers in the state.

Halims said that in any situation, there must be some dissenting voices because the system was not seamless.

He, however, advised the governor to improve on his present achievements when elected governor for the second term.

The legislator specifically urged Bello to do more in employment, infrastructural development and security.